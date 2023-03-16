Haven't spoken against India, will speak in House if allowed: Rahul

At the centre of target of the government over his statement in London, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he will speak inside the House if allowed to and that he has not spoken anything which is anti-India.



Gandhi was smiling when asked by the reporters in Parliament whether he will apologise for his UK speech. He said, "I haven't spoken anything anti-India," he said.



Rahul Gandhi arrived in Parliament to attend the second part of the Budget Session for the first time after it started on March 13.