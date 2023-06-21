HC asks Kerala govt to spell out stand on Congress PIL against AI camera installation

The court issued notice to the state government, its transport, finance and industries departments, Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Keltron) and several private companies connected with the tender process and installation of the cameras under the project.



While issuing notice to them, the bench said that after perusing the documents before it, it was convinced that the PIL "needs to be examined from the perspective of change in the dynamics of implementation of the project, whether the change is objective, bona fide or vitiated by any of the collateral reasons now stated in the petition".



"In other words, with the change of module from BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) to the annuity, whether the exchequer is directly or indirectly made to part with more than what has been envisaged in the beginning and also whether Ext.P27 (comprehensive administrative approval to the project) is issued without a decision on crucial aspects...," the court said.