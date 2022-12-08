HC declares MP Assembly election of Uma Bharti's nephew Rahul Lodhi as void

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has set aside and declared void the 2018 election of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rahul Singh Lodhi as Member of Legislative Assembly from Khargapur constituency after finding him at fault for furnishing wrong information in his nomination papers.

Strict action must be taken against the Returning Officer who went "out of her way to accept the nomination paper to favour Lodhi," a single bench of Justice Nandita Dubey said in its last month's order which was made available on Wednesday.

Rahul Singh Lodhi is the son of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti's elder brother Harval Lodhi.