HC declines to interfere with DU's decision to resume physical classes

During the course of hearing, the petitioners' counsel, Sanjay R. Hegde, argued that the February 11 order is contrary to the earlier order of the university dated February 4, which had stated that online classes would continue.



Pointing at the struggles of the students coming to the national capital from outside, Hegde said there are only 21 working days left. It is difficult for those coming from poor backgrounds to manage rental accommodation only for three weeks, Hegde said, as he argued for hybrid mode of classes.



The university's counsel argued that the petitioners are trying to reduce a full-time course into a part-time one.



At a time when everything is opening up after the latest wave of Covid-19 ebbed, why can't students come to college, the judge asked.



The court also refused to interfere in the university's process of holding exams.