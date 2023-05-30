HC denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam; says allegations serious in nature

He has challenged the March 31 order of a trial court which had dismissed Sisodia's bail plea in the matter, saying he was "prima facie the architect" of the "scam" and had played the "most important and vital role" in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.



Sisodia, who was arrested on March 9, is currently in judicial custody in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case. His bail plea in the money laundering case was dismissed by the trial court and the challenge is pending before the high court.



Sisodia's lawyer had said the allegation that he was a recipient of the proceeds of crime was "all in air" and no money trail leading to him has been found.



Sisodia had sought parity for him with the other accused who have got the relief, and claimed that he was not in a position to influence the witnesses in the case or tamper with evidence.



The CBI has opposed his bail plea, saying he was in a position of power and had a political clout.



While opposing the plea, the CBI had said the senior AAP leader controlled various departments, including the excise, and claimed that he wilfully destroyed evidence and mobile phone on the day the present matter was referred by the Lieutenant Governor to the CBI.



The CBI had said that the excise policy was manipulated to favour cartelisation and monopolisation in liquor trade in the national capital, and Sisodia and businessman Vijay Nair were the main conspirators.