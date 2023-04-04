HC directs Jharkhand govt, ED to furnish report on probe in mining lease case against CM Soren

The Jharkhand High Court on Monday directed the state government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to furnish a status report in the investigation done in the mining lease case against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Soren has been in the eye of the storm over reports of a mining plot in Angarha leased in his name. The lease was granted in favour of the chief minister in his individual capacity while he held the portfolio of the mines department.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen, hearing a public interest litigation filed by RTI activist Sunil Kumar Mahto, directed the state government and the ED to furnish the status report.