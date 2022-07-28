HC directs UP govt to give job to kin of Hathras rape victim

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to consider giving employment, within three months in a government department or undertaking, to a family member of Hathras case victim, who was allegedly raped and murdered in September 2020.



The bench ordered the state authorities that they must abide by their promise made to the victim's family in writing on September 30, 2020, to give employment to one family member.



A bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh further directed the state authorities to consider relocation of the victim's family outside Hathras but within Uttar Pradesh, keeping in mind the family's social and economic rehabilitation and also the educational needs of the children of the family, within a period of six months.