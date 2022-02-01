HC grants bail to 2 in murder case during Delhi riots

According to police, Akbari Begum, 85, who lived with her family on Gamri Road in the Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi, died of suffocation and asphyxiation when a mob attacked and set her house afire on February 25, 2020.



An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Saeed Salmani, her son."While other family members climbed to the rooftop, the elderly woman could not and died of suffocation," as per the police.



Her body was recovered from the second floor of the house after the fire was extinguished by the fire department personnel. "The body was found lying on a folding bed," the police said.