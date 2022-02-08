HC grants Delhi govt more time to file reply on PIL over safeguarding kids orphaned due to Covid
Delhi HC granted more time to Delhi govt to file its reply in a PIL seeking direction to protect children who were orphaned due to Covid-19 and against being trafficked till they are legally adopted
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted more time to the Delhi government to file its reply in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to protect children who were orphaned due to Covid-19 and against being trafficked till they are legally adopted.
The division bench presided over by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh posted the PIL for further hearing on May 30 as similar related matters are also pending before the Supreme Court.
Filed by Jeetender Gupta, an advocate on record in the Supreme Court, the plea has sought directions to the authorities to provide the interim custody of such children to their relatives or child-care homes and protect their identity.
"Issue a writ of mandamus or any other appropriate writ order or direction to the respondents to safeguard the interest of the children who have lost their parents to Covid-19 and who do not have anyone else to take care of them and face the risk of being trafficked", the plea read.
The petitioner also sought directions to the authorities to explore the options for legal adoptions after scrutinising the details of those who have expressed an interest to adopt such children.
