HC grants Delhi govt more time to file reply on PIL over safeguarding kids orphaned due to Covid

Filed by Jeetender Gupta, an advocate on record in the Supreme Court, the plea has sought directions to the authorities to provide the interim custody of such children to their relatives or child-care homes and protect their identity.



"Issue a writ of mandamus or any other appropriate writ order or direction to the respondents to safeguard the interest of the children who have lost their parents to Covid-19 and who do not have anyone else to take care of them and face the risk of being trafficked", the plea read.