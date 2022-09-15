HC notice to Kejriwal govt on PIL regarding Delhi schools

During the course of the hearing, the Delhi government's counsel submitted the issues of land availability and infrastructure for schools and also pointed out that there were many new joiners after the Covid situation.



After the submissions, the bench also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad slated the next hearing for December 7.



The petitioner contended that "the inaction on the part of respondent government violates fundamental right to education of students as guaranteed under Articles 14, 21 and 21-A of the Constitution of India read withs provisions of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009."