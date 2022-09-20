HC orders Mumbai civic body to demolish unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow

The bench also imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on Rane and directed for the amount to be deposited towards the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority within two weeks.



Rane's advocate Shardul Singh sought that the court stay its order for six weeks so that he could approach the Supreme Court in appeal.



The bench, however, rejected it.



The court dismissed the petition filed by Kaalkaa Real Estates, a company owned by Rane's family, seeking directions to the BMC to decide their second application uninfluenced by orders passed by civic body earlier.



The BMC had in June this year rejected the regularisation application, noting there were violations in the construction.



The company filed a second application in July, claiming it was seeking regularisation of a smaller portion as compared to what it had sought previously, and under new provisions of the Development Control and Promotion Regulation 2034.



The high court in its order said the BMC's stand that it could consider the second application for regularisation of the construction was inconsistent with its own order rejecting the first application. The bench noted that the HC had in June this year accepted the BMC's first order.



"If the regularisation application is allowed to be heard which the BMC is bent upon allowing, then it would lead to encouragement of wholesale construction of unauthorised structures," the court said.