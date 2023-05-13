HC orders TV channels, social media to block videos accusing a Muslim man of forcibly converting a woman

The high court asked all notified parties to respond to the petition filed by Khan, who claims to be a teacher of classical music and to have been in a relationship with his accuser for the last eight years.

Khan, in his petition, has submitted that the reports are in the form of fake news and threats, and are severely jeopardising his life, reputation and safety.

According to Khan's argument, the Delhi Police are now looking into the allegations made against him and the public release of the recordings poses a serious threat to their independent probe as well.



Advocate Mamta Jha, presenting Google, asserted that the originators of the videos should be heard because the FIR has already been filed.

Advocate Nisha Bhambhani, representing the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority, submitted that none of the respondent news channels were members of the News Broadcasters and Digital Association and were thus out of its jurisdiction.

Advocate T. Singhdev, representing the PCI, told the court that the PCI has jurisdiction only over the print media.

The court made it clear that its direction for blocking the links applied to all the respondents, including the channels and social media platforms.