HC refuses to advance hearing on plea against stopping namaz in Mughal mosque

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to advance the hearing of a plea by the Managing Committee of the Delhi Waqf Board against the Archaeological Society of India (ASI) stopping namaz at Mughal Mosque in the city’s Mehrauli area.

The counsel for the petitioner said the matter was “ripe for final disposal”, and in view of the upcoming religious occasions, the hearing scheduled for August 21 should be advanced.

The central government counsel opposed the request and said he would file a response to the rejoinder filed by the petitioner. “List on date already fixed,” said Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri.