HC rejects Asaram application for treatment at Pune medical centre

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday rejected jailed self-styled godman Asaram's application seeking permission to undergo treatment at a medical centre in Pune.

The court passed the order after a report from Pune Police expressed apprehensions about a threat to the law and order situation during his stay at the hospital there.

Asaram, who was arrested in August 2013, was convicted by a Jodhpur court in a rape case and awarded life imprisonment in 2018.

He had sought permission from the high court to have treatment for his ailments under the ayurveda system at Madhavbaug Multidisciplinary Cardiac Care Clinic and Hospital in Pune.

On Wednesday, a bench of justices V.K. Mathur and Dinesh Mehta rejected his request and asked him to undergo treatment at the Ayurveda University Hospital in Jodhpur.

It also asked whether the required treatment is available there or not and directed the additional advocate-general (AAG) to submit a report in this regard on 22 March, the next date of hearing.