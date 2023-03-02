HC rejects 'love jihad' claim, grants anticipatory bail, says affairs can't always have religious angle

A relationship cannot be dubbed as a form of 'love jihad' just because the boy and the girl belong to different religions, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has said while granting anticipatory bail to a Muslim woman and her family.

A division bench of Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Abhay Waghwase in the order passed on February 26 granted anticipatory bail to the accused who were denied relief by a local court in Aurangabad.

The woman's former lover had alleged she and her family forced him to convert to Islam and undergo circumcision.