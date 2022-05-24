HC rejects pre-arrest bail plea of filmmaker booked for sharing Amit Shah's photo with arrested IAS officer

The photo showed Shah and Singhal at a public event five years ago, but Das tweeted it to mislead people and defame the minister's reputation, the official had said.



In the FIR registered by the Ahmedabad police, Das has also been booked under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the IT Act, for allegedly insulting the national flag by posting on March 17 a morphed picture of a woman wearing a tricolour on his Facebook account.



Das had directed the 2017 film Anaarkali of Aarah', starring Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi.