HC restrains Maha police from holding mock drills showing 'terrorists' as belonging to particular community

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has in an interim order restrained the police from conducting mock drills depicting persons of a particular community as terrorists.



It was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activist Sayed Usama alleging that mock drills being conducted by police department depicted attire and slogans to indicate the terrorists were Muslims.



A division bench of Justices Mangesh Patil and A S Chapalgaonkar on February 3 directed the public prosecutor to apprise the court about the guidelines for holding mock drills.