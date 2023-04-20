HC restrains publication of misleading content on Aaradhya Bachchan

The Delhi High Court on Thursday restrained several YouTube channels from publishing misleading content on the health of Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, saying

spreading misinformation about a child reflects "morbid perversity".



The court, while dealing with a lawsuit by the minor child and her father, directed Google to take down from its platform certain videos which claimed that Aaradhya Bachchan was "critically ill" and "no more".



Justice C Hari Shankar said every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect and dissemination of misleading information in respect of a child's health was "completely intolerable in law".