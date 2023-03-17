HC says citizens should not suffer, asks Maha govt what it is doing to curb ‘menace’ of illegal strikes

Common citizens should not suffer, the Bombay High Court remarked on Friday asking the Maharashtra government what steps it was taking to “curb the menace” of illegal strikes, amid an agitation by state employees.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne was hearing an application filed by advocate Gunratan Sadavarte seeking immediate withdrawal of the ongoing strike of the state government employees, including teaching and medical staff.

The state government employees declared an indefinite strike from March 14, seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme that was scrapped in 2005.