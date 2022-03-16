HC says students forced to go to Ukraine, points out PG medical vacant seats

"From the standpoint of doctors, the percentile system is unconstitutional because it debars qualified doctors which fall below the rank of 50 percentile to be considered in the merit list. In the present circumstances when there is urgent need of specialized doctors, consideration of PG courses beyond the 50 percentiles would allow the Respondent to fill up all seats which remain vacant year after year and reduce the shortage of specialized doctors across different hospitals across India," the plea read.



The score corresponding to the NEET percentile varies each year depending on the number of students to qualify and the seats available. SC, ST and OBC students have to score within the 40th percentile; general category students must score within the 50th percentile.