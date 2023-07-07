HC seeks NDMC stand on Delhi Waqf Board plea against demolition of 150-year-old mosque

"Issue notice. The parties are directed to hold a joint inspection on July 12, 2023 at 3 pm and may fix further inspection as deemed necessary. NDMC is at liberty to give notice of inspection to any other authority," the court said.

"The respondents will file response to the petition and necessary record in two weeks. Report of joint inspection be also placed," it ordered.

As the counsel for the petitioner urged the court to direct maintenance of status quo, the counsel for the NDMC said the apprehension with respect to demolition of the mosque in the near future is misplaced.

Taking the stand on record, the court asked the NDMC to approach it in case of any change.

Advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the authorities carried out an inspection at the site without their presence on the basis of a letter from the traffic police asking the NDMC to examine the feasibility of redesigning the Sunehri Bagh roundabout in view of issues related to increased traffic at the location of the mosque.