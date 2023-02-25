HC stays holding re-election of 6 members of MCD standing committee

In a relief to the BJP, the Delhi High Court Saturday stayed re-election for six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled for February 27, saying the mayor prima facie acted beyond her powers in ordering a fresh poll.

Justice Gaurang Kanth, in a special hearing held on a court holiday on two petitions by BJP councillors against the re-election, said the governing norms do not reflect the Delhi mayor has the authority to declare the earlier election null and void and conduct the re-election without announcing the results of the previous poll held on February 24.

The court said prima facie the mayor's action was in violation of the applicable regulations.