HC takes cognisance of Dumka girl's death case, summons DGP

The High Court of Jharkhand on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the Dumka school girl death case and ordered the Director General of Police to file a report.

The DGP, Neeraj Sinha, was present in the court following a summons by the bench.



The division bench of Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan has asked for the status report on the case.



The bench asked the DGP why the victim was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, and not to AIIMS, Deoghar, which is much closer from Dumka.