HC unhappy over unhealthy pattern of authorities not filing reports in time

The Delhi High Court has expressed displeasure over an "unhealthy pattern" of government authorities, state departments and corporations not filing replies and status reports on petitions in time and warned them of imposing costs if time schedule for pleadings is not adhered to.

The high court observed that usually all the governmental authorities, despite specific directions, are unable to file affidavits within the specified time schedule and choose to do so just one or two days before the date of hearing.

"The court is constrained to observe that there is an unhealthy pattern of governmental authorities, state departments and corporations not filing the counter affidavits and status reports as per the timelines prescribed by the court...