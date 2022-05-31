'He is very sick', Anil Deshmukh's lawyer in SC seeking early hearing on his bail plea

The bench, in its order, noted that the bail plea was filed on March 25 and it was listed on three occasions, and 'it appears due to paucity of time it could not be heard'. The bench allowed Deshmukh to file an application before the high court for early listing of his bail plea.



Disposing of the matter, the bench said, "We hope and trust that the matter will be expeditiously heard and that the application is taken on board and be heard expeditiously..." Deshmukh moved the apex court assailing the high court orders of adjourning his bail plea.