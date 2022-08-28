Head coach Dravid recovers from COVID, set to join Indian team

Head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and is set to join the Indian team ahead of its much-awaited Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Batting great Dravid, who had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's departure for the continental tournament in a routine test, has fully recovered from the condition.

The former India skipper didn't travel with the team after testing positive as the BCCI appointed NCA head VVS Laxman as India's interim coach.