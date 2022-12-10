Heads roll in Bengal Safari Park as 27 spotted deer die in 2 months

Heads have started rolling at Bengal Safari Park at Siliguri in Darjeeling district in West Bengal over frequent deaths of spotted deer there.



On Friday, IANS reported that as many as 27 spotted deer died within a period of just two months at the Bengal Safari Park reportedly due to gross negligence on part of the safari park authorities. Even before 24 hours have passed since then, the state forest department has issued a notification transferring both the director and assistant director of the safari park.



Confirming the transfers, state forest minister, Jyotipriyo Mullick said that he has taken the matter quite seriously and the director and the assistant directors of the Bengali Safari Park have been removed. A thorough probe has been ordered to find out the reason behind so many deer deaths and to suggest corrective measures to avoid such tragedies in future," Mullick said.