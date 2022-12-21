Post health minister's review of Covid situation, states take measures

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government will form a task force or a committee to study the evolving situation.



Raising the issue in the state Assembly, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said be it China, Japan, Korea or Brazil, new variants of COVID-19 are being reported.



In China, the situation is serious and there are no beds available for hospitalisation, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader claimed.



Will there be a high-powered committee task force to study the evolving situation and what is happening in other parts of the world, he asked.



In response, Fadnavis said, "We will coordinate with the Centre on this. As suggested by the leader of the opposition, we will form a task force or a committee to keep an eye on the evolving situation and make suggestions. We will definitely implement these suggestions."



Pawar said the state should rise above party lines to tackle this challenge.