Hearing on plea against Union minister Ajay Mishra's acquittal in 22-year-old murder case deferred till Oct 17

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday deferred till October 17 hearing on an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government in 2004 against Union minister Ajay Mishra's acquittal in an over 20-year-old murder case.

Justices Ramesh Sinha and Renu Agrawal of the Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order. The case pertains to the murder of Prabhat Gupta which took place in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2000.



In the course of the hearing, Ajay Mishra's lawyer apprised the bench that the minister had sought transfer of hearing in the case to the principal bench of the Allahabad High Court but the chief justice refused to accept the plea.