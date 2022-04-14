Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets likely over NW India, MP after April 15

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fall in maximum temperatures is likely over parts of northwest India by nearly 2 degrees Celsius during next 24 hours due to the presence of a western disturbance and rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter over most parts of northwest India.



The IMD on Wednesday predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over east Madhya Pradesh on April 16 and 17, Bihar on April 14, Jharkhand till April 15, west Rajasthan during April 15 to 17, Gujarat on April 15 and 16, Haryana-Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh on April 16 and 17 and over Punjab on April 17.



No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of central India during next two days and rise by nearly 2 degrees Celsius thereafter, it said.



In Gujarat, the maximum temperatures would rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius likely during next three days even as rest of the country may witness no significant change in maximum temperatures.