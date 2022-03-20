Heat wave conditions to abate from Sunday in most parts of India

"Reported maximum temperatures indicate a falling tendency throughout the country. This trend is likely to cause abatement in the heat wave conditions in most of the affected regions from Sunday," the IMD bulletin said.



However, heat wave conditions are very likely to continue to prevail in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan on Sunday, Vidarbha on Sunday and Monday and west Madhya Pradesh till March 22.



For almost a week, heat wave and severe heat wave conditions had prevailed over Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha. Earlier in the week, maximum temperatures even in the Himalayan states and foothills had been higher than normal.



The IMD further said that under the influence of a western disturbance, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over the western Himalayan region on Sunday and Monday.