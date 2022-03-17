Heat wave continues: Akola, Barmer register max of 42.9 degrees Celsius

As a heat wave continued over large parts of the country, Akola in Maharashtra and Barmer in Rajasthan recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees, the highest across India on Wednesday, the IMD said.



Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh recorded maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius, which is 2nd highest value for this month for that station while Jaisalmer in Rajasthan recorded the maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, which is 2nd highest value for this month for the station, the evening bulletin of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.