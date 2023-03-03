Heated exchanges between AAP, Congress during Punjab guv address
When the governor began his address on the first day of the budget session here, Congress leader Bajwa interrupted Purohit and said he should not use the phrase in his address
Heated exchanges took place between the ruling AAP and the opposition Congress benches after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa asked Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to not use the phrase "my government" in his address, saying the AAP government does not "recognise" him.
When the governor began his address on the first day of the budget session here, Congress leader Bajwa interrupted Purohit and said he should not use the phrase in his address.
"This government does not recognise you," Bajwa told Purohit, apparently referring to a tussle between the AAP government and the Raj Bhavan.
To this, the governor told Bajwa that there should be no "controversy".
"Do you say I should not utter 'my government'," Purohit asked Bajwa. "This is the custom." "Ok, I will use only government, 'my government' I will not speak," said Purohit, adding that there should be no controversy.
Then members from the treasury benches rose from their seats and objected to Bajwa's comments, leading to heated exchanges. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann too objected to Purohit's decision on not using "my government" in his address.
"I am not a first-time governor. I was the governor of Assam, I was the governor of Meghalaya and I was the governor of Tamil Nadu,” Purohit told them.
But CM Mann insisted that he use “my government” in his address and the governor began using the phrase. Later, Congress members staged a walkout from the House.
