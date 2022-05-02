Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted

A fresh western disturbance provided much-needed respite from the oppressive heat in northwest India on Sunday but parts of central India and west Rajasthan continued to reel under a scorching heatwave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The fresh western disturbance led to rainfall in south Haryana and east Rajasthan on Sunday afternoon, providing relief from the blistering heat in the region. There is no prediction of a heatwave in most parts of the country for the next five days, senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said.

"Barring some parts of west Rajasthan and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, no place in the country is likely to see a heatwave in the next five days," he said.

Parts of west Rajasthan recorded a heatwave on Sunday too, with the mercury settling at 47.1 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 46.9 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 46.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer and 46.6 degrees Celsius in Phalodi.

Bramhapuri (46.2 degrees Celsius) and Chandrapur (46 degrees Celsius) in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, and Nowgong (45.5 degrees Celsius), Rajgarh (45.4 degrees Celsius) and Khajuraho (45.4 degrees Celsius) also braved intense heat.

"The maximum temperature is likely to drop by three to four degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest India during the next two days," the IMD said in a statement.