Heatwave, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for failing to provide sufficient electricity.



The government claims to provide 18 to 20 hours of power in rural areas while only 4 hours of electricity is being made available and there is a blackout all night in many places.



Kashmir valley is facing one of its worst power crisis as unscheduled and prolonged cuts in supply in the holy month of Ramzan have left the people distraught.



Officials in the electricity department said the supply in April was around 900 to 1,100 MW while the demand was 1,600 MW.



Unscheduled power cuts in Tamil Nadu have hit the industry hard, particularly the matchbox factories in cities such as Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Tuticorin. Last week, the state government said a shortfall of 750 MW from central grid led to power cuts in some parts of the state.



Andhra Pradesh is facing a shortfall of about 50 million units of power as against the demand, which is touching 210 million units a day.



According to the state Energy Secretary B Sridhar, the current crisis, which was a nation-wide phenomenon, might ease by the end of April.



"The power distribution companies (discoms) are tying up for 30 MU from real-time markets to overcome the deficit. But still, there is a shortfall of some 20 MU as power is not adequately available in the market. Consequently, we are implementing restriction and control measures for the industrial sector," he said.



He also said steps were being taken to ensure power supply to agriculture was not affected to save the standing crops.



Currently, the discoms in the state are implementing a two-day 'power holiday' for industries every week.



In Punjab's Hoshiarpur, farmers blocked vehicular traffic in protest against irregular electricity supply.



Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren admitted that the state has not been able to meet the peak demand and additional funds have been made available to procure electricity from the market.



Sakshi Singh, wife of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently tweeted, "As a tax payer of Jharkhand just want to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years? We are doing our part by consciously making sure we save energy !".



Odisha government claimed that its power crisis will be over by the end of April even as a large population of the state complained about load shedding amid summer heat.



Odisha, which claimed to be a power surplus state, however, faced acute shortage of electricity in mid April following breakdown of one unit of NTPC which used to generate 800 MW.



Bihar too is witnessing frequent power cuts in rural as well as urban areas.



"Bihar is facing a power deficit of 200-300 Mega Watts (MW) per day because of the sudden increase in demand. The state's consumption is around 6,000 MW per day and the availability of power from different sources is 5,000 to 5,200 MW only. However, almost every day we are purchasing around 600 MW from the power exchange at higher rates for our consumers in the state," Sanjeev Hans, Secretary of Energy Department (Bihar), said.