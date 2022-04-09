Heatwave conditions persist in Rajasthan, Alwar sizzles at 45.8 degrees Celsius

Sharma said most places in east Rajasthan are recording temperatures in the range of 42 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius. There will be no significant change in the temperature during the next three days, after which there is a possibility of it dropping by two to three notches.



Sriganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius, Phalodi and Banswara 45.2 degrees Celsius, Churu 45 degrees Celsius, Bikaner and Tonk 44.7 degrees Celsius, Barmer and Pilani 44.6 degrees Celsius, and Jalore and Dungarpur 44.4 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT centre.