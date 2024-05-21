Heatwave: Delhi sizzles at 47 degrees Celsius, doctors advise caution

As temperatures continue to soar in the national capital, doctors on Tuesday advised caution against prolonged exposure to heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast hot and humid weather and issued a heatwave warning for the next seven days in New Delhi.

The maximum temperature will range between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, 20 May, the national capital's maximum temperature reached 47.4 degrees Celsius -- the highest in the country.

The IMD has also issued a severe heatwave red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, predicting that the heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will persist over the coming days.

“Exposure to high temperature for a prolonged time can lead to heat stroke,” Dr Satish Koul, senior director, internal medicine, Fortis Gurgaon, told IANS.