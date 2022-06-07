Heatwave sears parts of Delhi, relief likely on weekend

A clearer picture will emerge in a week or so, he said.



Last year, the IMD had forecast that monsoon would hit Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it had reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.



The monsoon had entered a "break" phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8, Palawat recalled.



A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is by more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.



Based on the absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.



A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.