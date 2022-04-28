Heatwave to intensify in next five days in several parts of country: IMD

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.



Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the temperature crosses the 47-degree mark.



Dileep Mavalankar, Director, Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar (IIPHG), said: "People need to watch out for IMD advisories, stay indoors, keep themselves hydrated and rush to the nearest health centre if they feel moderate signs of heat-related illness."



"There's a special need to monitor the old and vulnerable, just like we did during COVID-19 waves as they can develop heat strokes even when sitting at home," he said.



Mavalankar said that cities should monitor all-cause mortality data daily along with data for hospital admissions and ambulance calls to compare it with the last five years of data to get a real indication of heat stress on mortality.



The early heatwaves have a higher rate of mortality since adaptation and preparedness is lower during the months of March and April, he said.



Large parts of India have been recording higher than normal temperatures since last week of March, with weather experts attributing it to the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers, which typify this time of the year, due to the lack of active western disturbances.