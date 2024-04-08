"Heavy costs should be imposed": Delhi HC on plea to remove Kejriwal as CM

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 8 April, remarked that a plea seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister was filed for "publicity" and the petitioner deserved to have "heavy costs" imposed on him.

Justice Subramonium Prasad made the observation while transferring the petition filed by former AAP MLA Sandeep Kumar to the court of acting chief justice Manmohan, where similar petitions were heard earlier.

"This is just for publicity," justice Prasad said.

"Since similar matters have been listed and disposed of by the acting chief justice, list this petition before the bench headed by ACJ," he said.

After transferring the petition, justice Prasad said, "I would have imposed heavy costs."

In his petition, Kumar has said that after Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, the leader has incurred an "incapacity" to carry out the chief minister's functions under the Constitution.

The plea said the AAP leader's "unavailability" complicates the constitutional mechanism and he can never function as the chief minister from prison according to the mandate of the Constitution.