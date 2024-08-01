Heavy overnight rain leaves 12 people dead in Uttarakhand

Twelve people, including three of a family, were killed and six injured in heavy overnight rains in various parts of Uttarakhand that triggered many incidents of house collapse, flooding and rise in water levels of several rivers, officials said on Thursday, 1 August.

Most parts of the state did not receive fresh rains till Thursday afternoon.

Haridwar district reported six deaths, Tehri three, Dehradun two and Chamoli one. Two persons one each in Haldwani and Chamoli are still missing, the disaster control room in Dehradun said.

Two people were swept away by the waters of an overflowing seasonal canal near the Ordnance Factory in Raipur area of Dehradun, SSP Ajai Singh said. Bodies of both of them have been recovered, he said.

They have been identified as Sundar Singh and Arjun Singh Rana, the SSP said.

Water gushed into many homes in Dehradun besides leaving the roads heavily waterlogged at various places in the city.

A seven-year-old child Rizwan was swept away by the swirling waters of a stream in Haldwani in Nainital district. He is yet to be found.

Body of a woman in Devchauli in Chamoli district, who was missing since Wednesday evening after a house collapse, has been found.

In Bharpur village in Bahadarabad area of Haridwar district, four people were killed and six injured after a house collapsed due to heavy rain on Wednesday night, police said.

In another incident reported from Haridwar district, two persons were electrocuted at Roorkee bus stand.

Three members of a family -- Bhanu Prasad (50), his wife Neelam Devi (45) and son Vipin (28) -- were killed in a landslide which damaged their roadside restaurant following a cloudburst in Jakhanyali village of Tehri district's Ghansali area, the officials said.