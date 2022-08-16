Heavy rain causes flood-like situation in parts of Madhya Pradesh

The Meteorological department also issued a rain alert in Bhopal and Jabalpur for the next 24 hours. Orange alert was also sounded in Indore, Ujjain and Narmadapuram divisions of Madhya Pradesh as well.



"The rain is said to have been caused as a result of a depression that currently lies on the border between Odisha and Jharkhand that will trigger widespread rain over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and the adjoining areas with more rain expected in East and West Madhya Pradesh," said a weather scientist in IMD's regional office in Bhopal.



As per the official reports, as many as 13 gates of Bargi Dam, which is located on Narmada river in Jabalpur district, have been opened to release excess water. Similarly, six out of eight gates of the Barna dam have also been opened. District officials in and around Jabalpur have been instructed to remain vigilant in view of the water discharge from the two dams.



Rivers like Narmada, Betwa, Tawa, Chambal, Shipra, Tapti and many more are flowing above danger mark. A flood -like situation has emerged in Bhopal also, which prompted the administration to open the gates of Bhadbhada and Kolar Dams.