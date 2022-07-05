Heavy rain continues to batter Karnataka

The water levels in Nethravathi and Kumaradhara rivers have risen drastically following continuous rainfall. Overflowing Kumaradhara river has submerged the bathing zone of the famous pilgrimage center Kukke Subramanya.



In spite of the rise in water levels, devotees have continued to take bath in the danger zone. The temple authorities have given the rope support and guards have been deputed in the area.



Bhadra River in Chikkamaglur district has been overflowing due to heavy rains for a week. The overflowing river has submerged the Hebbale Bridge near Kalasa town.



Heavy rains are lashing Kalasa, Horanadu, Kudremukh, Sringeri, Koppa regions. Landslide incidents have been reported from Kodagu and Chikkamagalur districts.



Orange alert has been issued in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts on July 5, 6 and 9. Yellow alerts have been issued on July 7 and 8.