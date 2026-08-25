Heavy rain disrupts Delhi-NCR; Gurugram schools move online

Heavy rain swept across Delhi and the National Capital Region early on Tuesday, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion as the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the capital.

The downpour intensified between 6.30 am and 7 am, with dark clouds covering the region. Flooded roads disrupted the morning commute, leaving motorists caught in slow-moving traffic and creating difficulties for students travelling to schools and colleges.

The IMD’s morning alert covered all districts of Delhi, including Central, East, New Delhi, North, North East, North West, Shahdara, South, South East, South West and West Delhi.

Rainfall exceeding 15 mm an hour was forecast in some areas. The department also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph during intense spells of rain.

Residents were advised to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel, with wet weather expected to continue for several hours.