Heavy rain disrupts Delhi-NCR; Gurugram schools move online
All Delhi districts were placed under a morning red alert, and residents have been advised to remain vigilant
Heavy rain swept across Delhi and the National Capital Region early on Tuesday, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion as the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the capital.
The downpour intensified between 6.30 am and 7 am, with dark clouds covering the region. Flooded roads disrupted the morning commute, leaving motorists caught in slow-moving traffic and creating difficulties for students travelling to schools and colleges.
The IMD’s morning alert covered all districts of Delhi, including Central, East, New Delhi, North, North East, North West, Shahdara, South, South East, South West and West Delhi.
Rainfall exceeding 15 mm an hour was forecast in some areas. The department also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph during intense spells of rain.
Residents were advised to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel, with wet weather expected to continue for several hours.
The rain affected the wider NCR, with showers reported in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram. Although the downpour provided relief from the recent heat and humidity, widespread waterlogging caused considerable disruption on the roads.
Several schools declared a rainy day or shifted away from physical classes because of the conditions.
In Gurugram, the district administration advised schools to conduct online classes on 25 August. Corporate offices were also asked to allow employees to work from home to reduce traffic and enable civic agencies to undertake road and drain repairs.
The advisory followed heavy rain in Gurugram on Monday, which left several arterial roads waterlogged and disrupted traffic. The administration said reduced movement on Tuesday would help prevent further congestion and minimise risks to commuters.
With IANS inputs