Heavy rain disrupts Mumbai-north west India train schedules
Heavy rain in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in the past couple of days have played havoc with the schedules of many long-distance trains on the Western Railway on the Mumbai-Delhi sector, officials said here on Monday.
Water levels are hovering above the danger mark -- over 40 feet -- on Bridge No. 502 between Bharuch - Ankleshwar on the River Narmada, forcing closure of the railway traffic and cancellations.
Among the trains cancelled for Monday (September 18) are: 22953 (Mumbai -Ahmedabad), 20901 (Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat), (Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat), 12009 (Mumbai - Ahmedabad Shatabdi Exp I), 19015 (Dadar-Porbandar), 12933 (Mumbai -Ahmedabad), 12931 (Mumbai-Ahmedabad), 82901 (Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express), 12471 (Bandra Terminus-SriMata Vaishnodevi Katra-Swaraj Express), 12925 (Bandra T -Amritsar).
On the return side, the services cancelled are: 12010 (Ahmedabad- Mumbai), 12934 (Ahmedabad -Mumbai), 12932 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai), 82902 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express), 22954 (Ahmedabad-Mumbai), and 09172 (Bharuch -Surat ).
However, the 04711 (Bikaner-Bandra Terminus Express), which started its journey on Saturday, and was short-terminated at Ahmedabad, will now run up to Mumbai, said a WR Spokesperson.
The disruption in the trains schedules has resulted in delays of other regular train services and officials are making efforts to avoid any further interruptions.
