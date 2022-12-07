Heavy rain forecast for Andhra due to cyclone in Bay of Bengal

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and adjoining areas off south coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 8. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Rayalaseema on December 9.



Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday that heavy to very heavy rains are likely over next three days in Prakasam, SPSR Nellore and Tirupati districts.



Heavy to heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Chittoor, Annamayya and YSR Kadapa districts in Rayalaseema region. In the remaining districts, light to moderate rainfall is likely.