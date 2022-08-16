Heavy rain in Himachal, Bhakra & Pong dams brimming with water

The official added that the water levels in Bhakra dam and Pong dam were 1,614 feet and 1,335 feet, respectively, the same day last year.



However, the water level in Bhakra dam is still 38 feet below the maximum capacity, while it is 28 feet less than the upper limit in Pong dam reservoir.



Authorities said the water level in both the dams was higher this year compared to the previous year as the southwest monsoon largely remained intensified over Himachal Pradesh. "Now the water is at a comfortable level to sufficiently fulfill the irrigation requirements downstream," an official associated with water regulation added.



The official said inflow in the Bhakra dam was 62,700 cusecs and in Pong it was 84,100 cusecs, which was normal. In days, the inflow will decline with the rainfall intensity subdued.