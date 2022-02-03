Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

According to IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 20-30 kmph is likely to occur over and in the adjoining areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region (Hindon Air Force Station, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Indrapuram, Gurugram) during the next two hours.



The Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered as the official reading for the city, said the national capital has received 0.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours as recorded at 8.30 am.



The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 93 per cent and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius.