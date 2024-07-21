Heavy rain lashes Odisha, over 7,000 affected in Malkangiri

Several districts of Odisha have been affected by heavy rain over the past three days due to the impact of a depression over the Bay of Bengal, an official statement said on Sunday, 21 July.

More than 7,300 people of Malkangiri district have been most affected by heavy rainfall during that period, it said.

Under the impact of the depression over the Bay of Bengal, the districts of Nabaranghpur, Koraput, Khurda, Nayagarh, and Malkangiri received heavy rainfall on 19 July.

Similarly, on 20 July, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Nabarangpur districts received heavy rain, while Nuapada, Sonepur, Boudh, Malkangiri, Bolangir and Angul received heavy rain on 21 July.

Due to the heavy rain, several roads and bridges in Malkangiri district were submerged, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said in its statement.

The SRC office said 1,045 villages under 111 panchayats in the district were also affected, and the local administration has so far evacuated 121 people from the low-lying areas to safe shelter homes.