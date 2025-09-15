Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Hyderabad, two feared washed away

Torrential rains battered Hyderabad on Sunday evening, 14 September, triggering severe waterlogging, traffic snarls, and a tragic incident in which at least two people were feared washed away in a nala at Afzalsagar.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm after heavy downpour caused a sudden surge of water. “Due to heavy rains two persons were washed away in the nala. A search operation has been launched, but they have not been traced yet,” assistant commissioner of police (Asif Nagar Division) B. Kishan Kumar told PTI.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Boudha Nagar Community Hall in Musheerabad recorded the highest rainfall at 124 mm, followed by MCH Colony (118.5 mm) and Jawahar Nagar Community Hall (114.3 mm) between 8.30 am and 11 pm.