Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Hyderabad, two feared washed away
The downpour led to overflowing drains and flooded roads across several areas
Torrential rains battered Hyderabad on Sunday evening, 14 September, triggering severe waterlogging, traffic snarls, and a tragic incident in which at least two people were feared washed away in a nala at Afzalsagar.
The incident occurred around 8.30 pm after heavy downpour caused a sudden surge of water. “Due to heavy rains two persons were washed away in the nala. A search operation has been launched, but they have not been traced yet,” assistant commissioner of police (Asif Nagar Division) B. Kishan Kumar told PTI.
According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Boudha Nagar Community Hall in Musheerabad recorded the highest rainfall at 124 mm, followed by MCH Colony (118.5 mm) and Jawahar Nagar Community Hall (114.3 mm) between 8.30 am and 11 pm.
The downpour led to overflowing drains and flooded roads across several areas. Disaster management personnel, traffic police, and civic teams were pressed into service to clear waterlogged stretches and ease traffic congestion.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal said she was personally monitoring the situation from the command control centre. “At Banjara Hills Road No. 12, where rainwater caused heavy waterlogging, GHMC and traffic teams are diverting water and rerouting traffic. More motors have been deployed to clear the water swiftly,” she posted on X.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Met Centre warned of heavy rainfall in several districts, including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Nizamabad, and Adilabad, between 8.30 pm on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are also likely across the state during this period.
With PTI inputs
